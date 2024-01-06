Rahul jumped into deep sea without blinking...Modi wears life jacket on beach: Cong's jibe at Lakshadweep photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent adventures during his two-day visit to Lakshwadeep have not just been the fodder for many a meme on the internet but also for the Congress to take political potshots.
Chairman of Social Media & Digital Platforms of the Indian National Congress, Supriya Shrinate, compared Modi's time by the sea with Rahul Gandhi's dive into the waters of Kerala back in February 2021.
"He is the one who jumped into the deep sea without blinking an eye", Shrinate said of Rahul, and speaking of Modi, she scoffed "This one is wearing a life jacket on the beach."
She continued, "But the nation wants to know how to dive in a live [life] jacket???"
Anupam Burman, part of the All India Congress Sevadal's social media team also drew similar comparisons.
"Senseless video of Modi on the beach..!! He can't even jump into the sea water", the Indian National Congress grassroots front organization's member said, adding, "Nakal ke liye bhi akal honi chahiye..!" [even to be fake, you need some brains].
The Congress affiliate also said, "Wearing life jacket means, Modi is scared of his life...".
Rahul Gandhi, during his Kerala trip, had jumped into the water without a life jacket, on a day the Wayanad MP had accompanied fishermen out to the sea to better understand their troubles.
Notably, what Narendra Modi had on, when photos of his snorkelling adventures were taken, is a snorkelling vest along with a scuba suit, which is not the same as a life jacket.
While a life jacket is intended to keep one afloat and automatically turns the individual in a face-up position, a snorkelling vest is meant to help one balance their body better in the water while in a face-down position.
To Shrinate and Burman's credit, both fall under the personal floatation device category. Such devices ensure the safety of individuals out on the water.
Of course, Shrinate's remark about Modi wearing a 'live jacket' on the beach is incorrect, since the images either show him in the water, or emerging from the sea when wearing the snorkelling vest and scuba suit.