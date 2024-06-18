Rahul, Kharge to meet party officials of Assembly poll-bound states in bid to capitalise on growing support

The BJP too has started its preparations for the Assembly polls by appointing senior union ministers and a chief minister as in-charges and co-incharges on Monday.

Congress and its allies have outperformed its NDA rivals in Maharashtra while it improved its standings in Haryana and Jharkhand and retained some ground in Jammu and Kashmir during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In Maharashtra, the Congress is heading into seat sharing negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) after becoming the largest party in the state in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Congress won 13 seats in the state while Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) eight after reducing BJP to nine.

Congress believes that its bargaining power has increased with its rise in strength in the Lok Sabha even as the party’s central leadership has advised the state unit not to rock the boat with unreasonable demands. In a recent MVA meeting, all partners have decided to fight together. The June 25 meeting is expected to outline Congress’ strategy for the state.

The meeting on Haryana, where Congress and BJP shared five each seats, will discuss whether to negotiate with the AAP for extending its alliance in Lok Sabha polls to the Assembly elections though the Bhupinder Hooda-dominated state unit is learnt to be against any alliance. They cite the Congress and AAP's performances in the Lok Sabha to buttress their argument against going into an alliance.