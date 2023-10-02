Rahul, Priyanka will visit temples in run up to LS polls: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit temples in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections as he accused the duo of trying to divide the society for votes.
He claimed that leaders of opposition parties have lost their minds and the more they try to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stronger he will become.
"Let the Lok Sabha elections come closer, both of them (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) will visit temples," the BJP MP from Kaiserganj said.
"Today these people want to divide the society for votes. That's why they are talking about upper caste and backward caste," he said.
Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, also alleged that the ad hoc committee looking after the management of Indian wrestling has no idea of the sport.
"If it continues like this, the day is not far when wrestling will be destroyed. There is neither a wrestling camp, nor trials, nor nationals," he said.