Rahul promises Rajasthan model healthcare scheme across country if voted to power in 2024

He said that the union government should prioritise providing affordable healthcare to the poor as a fundamental guarantee to its people.

"I think at the national level we need to rethink the way we think about healthcare and I think one of the guarantees that the national government should think about is healthcare at really low cost, especially to the poor people. We have done some work on this in Rajasthan and hopefully if we come to power in 2024, we will try and implement these types of ideas across the nation," Gandhi said.