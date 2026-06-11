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Rahul says PM Modi 'finished off' India; Congress to launch protests over 'vote & seat chori', economy, paper leaks

Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

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