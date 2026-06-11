Rahul says PM Modi 'finished off' India; Congress to launch protests over 'vote & seat chori', economy, paper leaks

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday told a meeting of senior Congress functionaries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “finished off” the economy, students and farmers, as the party announced a “two-to-three-month-long” nationwide agitation against the BJP government over a variety of issues, including CBSE-NEET issue.</p><p>The decision to go in for agitation at various levels came after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-holds-crucial-meet-of-general-secretaries-state-unit-chiefs-to-chart-out-roadmap-4035225">three-hour-long meeting of party</a> General Secretaries, in-charges and state presidents, with leaders acknowledging that the Modi government has graduated from “vote chori to seat chori” to ensure majority in Parliament for amending the Constitution.</p>.'PM wants youth to keep making reels, fry pakodas': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on CBSE OSM row.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge set the tone for the meeting, asserting that the institutions and systems which took decades to build are being “deliberately weakened” and the party's responsibility is not only toward political struggle but also toward safeguarding the Constitution, democracy, and social justice.</p><p>The meeting saw leaders discussing the price rise, unemployment, the possible signing of India-US trade deal and its impact on agriculture, CBSE-NEET row, and the attack on democracy and Constitution using the “double engine of vote theft and seat theft”. General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said they discussed the “all-round suffering” faced by people.</p><p>“To take the message of the Modi regime’s misrule to the people, we will launch a nationwide campaign. From the block level to Parliament, we will send a strong message that we are with the ordinary people while the Modi-led BJP is with the rich and powerful. This is the mood of the nation, and the Congress has always stood with the people,” Venugopal said.</p>.PM Modi says Congress used ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ in attempt to whitewash its failures .<p>Rahul told the meeting that the Prime Minister has “finished off” the economy through his policies, students and youth with paper leaks and unemployment, farmers and democracy. He rebutted Modi’s claims that the international situation was responsible for the economic troubles and insisted that domestic policies by the ruling BJP is the cause.</p><p>Sources said Rahul mentioned that the troubles faced by the country is due to centralisation by the Modi government and when one centralises things, the result is there to see as people witnessed in CBSE-NEET row. He said people with a particular ideology and not professional capabilities were considered for appointments.</p>.PM Modi working to further external interests rather than national priorities, says Rahul Gandhi.<p>While there was no specific mention of the troubles in Trinamool Congress with its MPs and MLAs deserting it, sources said Rahul highlighted the Congress is the only party that has “not disintegrated” and it is one party that can take on the RSS and its ideology.</p><p>Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Venugopal raised the “seat chori” in Madhya Pradesh where Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination was rejected on “totally false” counts. </p><p>“The nomination of a BJP-sponsored corporate candidate who couldn’t even fill his name properly was cleared in Jharkhand…Is this the way you are going to have two-third majority? By making MPs resign, making defections? After ‘vote chori’, now it is clear cut ‘seat chori’,” he said.</p>.Congress questions BJP 'propaganda' & performance on Modi's 12th year.<p>General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Home Minister Amit Shah may be trying all means but he “will fail” in securing two-third majority in Parliament. “Mental games are being played by planting reports in the media that every day that BJP is inching towards two-third majority. Nothing will happen,” he said.</p><p>Ramesh said democracy is in danger is not a theoretical statement but a fact because Constitutional provisions of social justice and economic justice are thrown out. To questions whether merger of Congress and Trinamool Congress was on the table, both the leaders answered in the negative. Ramesh said, “there is no merger, demerger or submerger.”</p>