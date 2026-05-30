Rahul spreading misinformation on NEET Supreme Court hearing, 'clueless' about the issue: BJP

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading "misinformation" on the NEET paper leak case by "distorting" the deliberations held at the Supreme Court in the matter.</p>.<p>The BJP's response came after Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre over Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submission before the top court that the government is seriously concerned about the concerns of the youths and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the situation so that "there is no lacunae." "PM Modi also personally supervised the NEET paper leak," Gandhi said in a post on X, sharing a media report on the Solicitor General's submission before the apex court.</p>.'Can you at least apologise': Rahul Gandhi continues attack on PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak row.<p>Reacting, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Gandhi did not have students' welfare at heart and accused him of misinformation.</p>.<p>"Blatantly distorting the Highest Court's deliberations to spread misinformation clearly shows the intent of the LOP (Leader of Opposition) is not welfare — the intent is purely extracting a pound of pure political benefit," the paryt MP said on X.</p>.<p>BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Gandhi, saying he was not able to understand the issue.</p>.'Sack Dharmendra Pradhan': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi amid NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak row.<p>"Solicitor General of India has said in Court that PM Narendra Modi ji is personally concerned and supervise (supervising) paper leak 'Issue' but Rahul Gandhi reads only Paper Leak doesn't read the word 'issue' this shows that they are 'Clueless' 'Issueless' & 'Shameless' in misquoting," Trivedi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"Fact of the matter is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly sensitive and alert and keeping a strict vigil on the situation," Trivedi, who is also a BJP national spokesperson, said. </p>