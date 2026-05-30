Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul spreading misinformation on NEET Supreme Court hearing, 'clueless' about the issue: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Gandhi did not have students' welfare at heart and accused him of misinformation.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 19:33 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiSupreme CourtNEETIndia PoliticsSambit Patra

Follow us on :

Follow Us