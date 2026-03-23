Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul targets RSS, BJP over 'Vanvasi' term for tribals; slams Modi govt on US trade deal

Rahul Gandhi also said the BJP and RSS attack him when he speaks about caste census.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsUnited StatesRahul GandhiNarendra ModiLok SabhaTribalcaste censusTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us