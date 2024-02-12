Rahul to cut short his UP leg of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to cut short his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in its Uttar Pradesh leg by five days in view of what the party leaders here said the forthcoming UP "Board examinations", which would be staring from February 22.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said that the 'Yatra' would now enter the state on February 16 and on February 21 it would enter Madhya Pradesh after traversing through the Bundelkhand region of the state.

According to the earlier schedule, the Yatra was to enter the state on February 14 in Chandauli district near Varanasi and remain in the state till February 26 during which Rahul was scheduled to cover s many as 20 districts. "The Yatra will now skip the western region of the state," said a senior state Congress leader on Monday.