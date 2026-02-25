<p>Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday attacked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/reflective-of-dictatorial-tendencies-cowardice-rahul-gandhi-slams-arrest-of-iyc-chief-3909678">Gandhi family</a> alleging that they always compromised country's interest, starting with first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.</p><p>Goyal alleged that Rahul Gandhi had tried to stop the probe into Bofors scandal, and he compromised national interest by joining hands with "anti-India forces".</p>.'Will decide on privilege or ethics panel after Speaker's nod': Modi-govt drops planned motion against Rahul Gandhi. <p>"Rahul Gandhi's family a compromised family, Congress a compromised political party. It wasn't just Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who compromised the country...Rajiv Gandhi also never shied away from compromising the country. We all know how, at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Foreign Minister tried to stop the investigation in the Bofors scandal by asking Swedish authorities to do so. We all know how, in order to protect his friend Ottavio Cataracci, an honest investigation was prevented," he said calling Rahul poster boy of negative politics.</p><p>"The Gandhi family tarnished the country before the world and compromised it. Indira Gandhi was no less compromising the country's interests. We saw how Ambassador Moynihan confirmed that the CIA repeatedly provided funds to the Congress party for elections, and that the Congress party ran its politics through the CIA," he added.</p><p>BJP President Nitin Nabin too made similar allegations on Rahul and the Gandhi family on Wednesday. </p>.'Immature, part-time politician': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha remarks.<p>He accused Rahul of undertaking foreign visits without informing central security agencies, and having close links with "anti-India and pro-Pakistan" elements.</p><p>Nabin charged Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, with being on a "compromised mission" that began with his great grandfather and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and "continued through generations".</p><p>The attack from the ruling party came after Rahul repeatedly charged Prime Minister Modi of "compromising" the interests of India for the India-US trade deal.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>