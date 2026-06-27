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Rahul urges party leaders to support 'Chhatron ki goonj' to bring new, equitable education system

Gandhi addressed the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota on June 17 and would be addressing other similar rallies in Prayagraj, Patna and Delhi.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsRahul Gandhi

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