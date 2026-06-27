Rahul urges party leaders to support 'Chhatron ki goonj' to bring new, equitable education system

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Saturday urged all party leaders to support the students' movement launched by its youth wing, as well as the NSUI, against the present education system of "oppression and extortion." In a letter, Gandhi urged all party general secretaries, state in-charges and chiefs of all state, district and city units to make 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign a countrywide movement and pave the way for a new system that provides equal opportunities for all.</p>.<p>"The young people of India are facing an unprecedented crisis. Paper leaks, cancelled examinations, repeated re-examinations, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, rising unemployment, and the growing cost of education have caused deep distress to them and their families," he said in his letter.</p>.When PM Modi praised Pradhan on his birthday, did he even spare thought for kids who died: Rahul Gandhi.<p>Gandhi addressed the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota on June 17 and would be addressing other similar rallies in Prayagraj, Patna and Delhi.</p>.<p>"We are all aware that it is a system that puts immense pressure on young people and throws their families into a spiral of debt, sustained stress and suffering instead of supporting them as they choose career paths and forge strong futures for themselves.</p>.<p>"We need to expose the truth of the oppression and extortion being faced by India's youth and create the momentum for a message to be carried across the country in a coordinated and effective manner," the Lok Sabha leader of Opposition said in his letter.</p>.Insulting woman by calling her 'gandi aurat' can't be treated as outraging her modesty: Delhi HC.<p>"Let us all work together to free our youth from this oppressive system and lay the foundation for a new system that provides them with the opportunity and support they deserve," Gandhi said.</p>.<p>The protest rallies planned by the Congress are part of the party's plan to woo students and Gen Z and rally their support against the Modi government, especially in the wake of the NEET paper leak and CBSE onscreen marking row. </p>