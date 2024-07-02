Rahul vs Modi in Lok Sabha: Rules cited by Treasury and Opposition benches

The Lok Sabha rulebook was cited numerous times during the tumultuous session of the Parliament on July 1 after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the BJP saying the leaders of the ruling party are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches. While parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech have been expunged now, let us take a look at the rules that were quoted in the session both by the Opposition and the ruling NDA to rebuttal.