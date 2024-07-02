Rahul vs Modi in Lok Sabha: Rules cited by Treasury and Opposition benches

The Lok Sabha rulebook was cited numerous times during the tumultuous session of the Parliament on July 1 after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the BJP saying the leaders of the ruling party are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches. While parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech have been expunged now, let us take a look at the rules that were quoted in the session both by the Opposition and the ruling NDA to rebuttal.
The rule states, whilst the House is sitting, a member— "shall not display flags, emblems or any exhibits in the House"
The rule says that while the House in order, an MP "shall not sit or stand with back towards the Chair"
A member while speaking shall not— "[make personal reference by way of making an allegation imputing a motive to or questioning the bona fides of any other member of the House unless it be imperatively necessary for the purpose of the debate being itself a matter in issue or relevant thereto]
A member while speaking shall not "utter treasonable, seditious or defamatory words"
"The Speaker, after having called the attention of the House to the conduct of a member who persists in irrelevance or in tedious repetition either in one’s own arguments or of the arguments used by other members in debate, may direct that member to discontinue the speech"
Whilst the House is sitting, a member "shall not interrupt any member while speaking by disorderly expression or noises or in any other disorderly manner"
The notice states, "The abovementioned statements made by LoP in the Lok Sabha are factually incorrect and misleading in nature and hence appropriate proceedings ought to be initiated as provided under Rule 115. I therefore pray that you kindly take cognizance of the deliberate inaccuracies made by Rahul Gandhi and take necessary action."