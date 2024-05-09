Rahul's advisor talking about dividing India: Nadda slams Congress over Pitroda's 'racist' remarks

Intensifying his attack on the opposition, Nadda said, "Earlier, nepotism, casteism, corruption, and appeasement were the dominant factors in Indian politics. But in the last 10 years, Modi ji took on the politics of casteism, regionalism and appeasement and pushed forward the politics of development on the basis of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'". Whatever the BJP promised has been done, and whatever was not said has also been done, he added.