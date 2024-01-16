Rail traffic disrupted as thick fog blankets north India

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog cloaked the Indo-Gangetic plains in north India on Tuesday, with poor visibility disrupting road and rail traffic.

Satellite imagery showed a dense elongated band of fog stretching from Punjab to the northeast. A spokesperson for the railways said 30 trains arriving in Delhi were delayed by up to six hours due to foggy weather.

At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at zero metres in Varanasi, Agra, Gwalior, Jammu, Pathankot and Chandigarh; 20 metres in Gaya; 50 metres in Prayagraj and Tezpur; 100 metres in Agartala; 200 metres in Amritsar; and 300 metres in Gorakhpur.

At the Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, visibility was limited to only 50 metres.