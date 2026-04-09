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Railway Board directs station masters to strictly follow track clearance protocols

Occasionally, due to technical faults, the wheel-sensing machine (called the axle counter) may mistakenly show that a track is occupied when it is actually clear.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsIndian Railways

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