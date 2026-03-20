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Railway Board hikes kilometerage allowance for loco pilots by 25%

The announcement comes after over two years of persistent representations and protests by various railway employee unions and federations.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:31 IST
India Newsloco pilotRailway BoardAllowance

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