<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway-board">Railway Board</a> on Friday announced a 25 per cent increase in the kilometerage allowance for loco running staff with retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.</p>.<p>The announcement comes after over two years of persistent representations and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/protests">protests</a> by various railway employee unions and federations.</p>.<p>An official order issued on Friday said that following a 50 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) effective from January 1, 2024, the Board decided to increase the kilometerage allowance for various categories of loco running staff from the same date.</p>.New Delhi-Ahmedabad special train tonight for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 finals: Railways.<p>The decision will benefit over two lakh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/employees">employees</a> engaged in train operations who had staged protests in support of the hike. Unlike other railway employees who receive a Travelling Allowance (TA), loco running staff are granted a kilometerage allowance (KA).</p>.<p>While TA for other staff was enhanced on January 1, 2024, the KA had remained unchanged until now, an official in the railways said.</p>