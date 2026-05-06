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Railway Board's red flag: 18 of 28 derailments at turnouts in 2025-26

This accounts for nearly 65 per cent of derailments attributed to engineering (track-related) issues during the financial year.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:23 IST
Train accidentIndia NewsIndian Railways

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