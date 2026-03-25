<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Rs 50 lakh on the catering contractor after receiving complaints of poor quality food served in the Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express.</p><p>A passenger complained that onboard catering staff served dal containing insects and expired curd to passengers in the Vande Bharat train on 15 March 2026.</p>.Railways announces new refund rules for cancellation of confirmed ticket.<p>Taking the complaint seriously, the Railways conducted an inquiry and imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on IRCTC. Additionally, a fine of Rs 50 lakh has been slapped on the catering service contractor, and orders have been issued to terminate its contract.</p><p>“Passenger safety and food quality are the highest priority for the Railways,” said a railway spokesperson.</p><p>The IRCTC has the exclusive rights for onboard catering across all trains operated by Indian Railways. Through the IRCTC, railways serves meals to more than 15 lakh passengers daily across its vast network, making it one of the largest onboard catering operations in the world,the statement said</p>