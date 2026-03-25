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Railway imposes hefty fine for poor quality food served in Vande Bharat Express

“Passenger safety and food quality are the highest priority for the Railways,” said a railway spokesperson.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysVande Bharat

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