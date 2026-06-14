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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for tech-driven, transparent recruitment process

Vaishnaw also instructed Railway Recruitment Boards to improve communication with candidates and stakeholders while ensuring prompt countering of misinformation to maintain confidence in the system.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnaw

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