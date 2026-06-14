Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for tech-driven, transparent recruitment process

<p>New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised the need for a more transparent, accurate, and technology-driven recruitment system in Indian Railways, directing officials to further strengthen processes through innovation and accountability.</p> <p>During a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway">Railway </a>Recruitment Board (RRB), the Minister reviewed the functioning of the recruitment ecosystem and noted positive feedback on the newly introduced annual recruitment calendar and quarterly vacancy notifications. </p> <p>"The calendar-based recruitment framework has enabled aspirants to plan their preparation more effectively as it brings greater predictability to the recruitment process," Vaishnaw said, according to an official statement.</p> .Ashwini Vaishnaw blames 'vikas virodhi' TMC govt for 'stalled' railway projects in Bengal.<p>The Minister stressed the importance of continuous improvement, calling for greater use of technology, faster processing timelines, and enhanced accountability in the recruitment system. </p> <p>He reviewed the progress in shifting departmental examinations to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and directed officials to expand tablet-based examinations wherever feasible to make the process quicker and more user-friendly for candidates.</p> <p>Vaishnaw also instructed Railway Recruitment Boards to improve communication with candidates and stakeholders while ensuring prompt countering of misinformation to maintain confidence in the system.</p> <p>In a significant update on recruitment progress, the ministry stated that Indian Railways has recruited 43,781 candidates in FY 2025-26 through completed cycles that covered 47,084 vacancies across six major categories, the statement said. </p>