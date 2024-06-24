Railway minister reviews advanced version of Kavach, directs installation in mission mode when ready

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the progress of the advanced version of the Automatic Train Protection System (ATP) Kavach 4.0 at the Rail Bhawan, officials said on Monday.

Kavach 3.2 version is being installed on approved high-density routes, the railway officials said, adding that upgrading and installation of the latest version on new routes will go on simultaneously to cover a wider railway network in a shorter period.

They said Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Kavach 4.0 on June 22.