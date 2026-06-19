Railway Minister reviews empowerment plan for station masters amid staffing challenges

<p>New Delhi: Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> chaired a high-level review meeting with senior railway officials on Thursday to address the pressing concerns of over 6,000 station masters across the country and strengthen their operational role.</p><p>The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive framework to empower station masters, aiming to make railway operations safer, more efficient, and increasingly passenger-centric, a statement from the railways said on Friday. </p>.Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for tech-driven, transparent recruitment process.<p>The review comes against the backdrop of sustained protests by station masters' unions, who have been demanding zero vacancies and rationalisation of duty hours for several months.</p><p>Unions argue that rapid infrastructure expansion has substantially increased their responsibilities, while persistent vacancies have further strained the workforce. </p><p>Officials discussed proposals to grant enhanced administrative and operational powers, create better career progression avenues, and provide greater opportunities for station masters to advance into higher management positions.</p><p>"These measures aim to empower station masters to take quicker decisions, improve passenger service delivery, and effectively oversee station infrastructure, staff offices, colonies and other associated facilities," the statement said.</p><p>With increasing traffic on multi-track and high-density routes, the ministry is considering the deployment of additional station masters in sections where operational complexity has grown significantly. </p><p>The meeting also emphasised the need to fill existing vacancies in the station master cadre on priority basis.In a bid to modernise working practices, officials deliberated on introducing a mobile app-based paperless system for station masters and developing an integrated Station Management System.</p>.New IRCTC website to launch by July 15 : Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>The proposed platform is expected to improve coordination between various railway departments and enable faster resolution of passenger issues at stations.</p><p>Proposals to enhance the financial powers of station masters were also reviewed, with the goal of enabling quicker resolution of local issues and improving passenger convenience.</p>