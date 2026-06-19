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Railway Minister reviews empowerment plan for station masters amid staffing challenges

The review comes against the backdrop of sustained protests by station masters' unions, who have been demanding zero vacancies and rationalisation of duty hours for several months.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawRailway

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