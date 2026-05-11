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Railways achieves 98 percent utilisation of its budgetary allocation for FY26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw emphasised that these developments will drastically cut travel times on several busy corridors, making trains far more attractive than air travel.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysAshwini Vaishnaw

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