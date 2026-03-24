<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> has announced new rules concerning refund of confirmed train tickets.</p><p>According to the new rules, if a passenger chooses to cancel a confirmed train ticket within 24 to 72 hours of the scheduled departure, a 25 per cent deduction will be applied on the ticket fare before the refund is issued.</p><p>Here is the new set of rules for cancellation of confirmed ticket:</p><ul><li><p>If the cancellation is made more than 72 hours before departure, then you will get the maximum refund possible, with only the minimum flat cancellation fee per passenger applicable being deducted.</p></li><li><p>If you cancel a confirmed ticket within 72 to 24 hours before departure, there will be a standard penalty window (25% of the fare subject to the minimum charge).</p></li></ul>.India to sell up to 4% stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation.<ul><li><p>If the cancellation is done between 24 hours and eight hours before the departure, then 50% of the fare will be deducted subject to the minimum charge.</p></li><li><p>If a confirmed ticket is cancelled less than 8 hours before the departure, no refund will be issued.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Change in boarding points</strong></p><p>Other than this, the Railways will now allow passengers to change their boarding point up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.</p><p>The Railway Ministry has said that the provision is expected to be useful in major cities with multiple stations, where passengers can opt to board from any of those stations.</p>