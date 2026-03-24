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Railways announces new refund rules for cancellation of confirmed ticket

Railways will now allow passengers to change their boarding point up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsIndian Railways

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