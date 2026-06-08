Railways approve upgradation of Bengaluru-Tumkur electric traction system, sanction Rs 162.57 cr

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> on Monday said it approved the upgradation of the electric traction system on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>-Tumkur section of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-western-railway">South Western Railway</a>, converting the existing 1x25 kV system to a more efficient 2x25 kV system over 120 Track Kilometres (TKM) at a cost of Rs 162.57 crore.</p><p>The Bengaluru-Tumakuru section is part of the strategically important Highly Utilised Network (HUN) Route-10, which forms a vital link in the Pune-Hubballi-Chikjajur-Birur-Tumkur-Bengaluru-Salem-Kanniyakumari corridor connecting major economic and industrial centres, a statement said. </p><p>Railway officials said the shift to the 2x25 kV traction system will significantly strengthen power supply arrangements, allowing the section to handle higher traffic volumes with greater efficiency. </p>.Bengaluru rail division’s passenger revenue hits record Rs 2,420.55 cr.<p>The upgraded infrastructure is expected to support heavier freight trains and longer passenger services while enhancing the overall reliability of electric traction.</p><p>The project is expected to help decongest this key rail route serving the Bengaluru metropolitan region and surrounding districts. It will facilitate smoother movement of both passenger and freight traffic across Karnataka and southern India.</p><p>This initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ broader efforts to modernise its electrical infrastructure, boost network capacity, and improve operational performance on high-density corridors.</p>