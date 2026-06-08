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Railways approve upgradation of Bengaluru-Tumkur electric traction system, sanction Rs 162.57 cr

Railway officials said the shift to the 2x25 kV traction system will significantly strengthen power supply arrangements, allowing the section to handle higher traffic volumes with greater efficiency.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysBengaluruSouth Western RailwayTumkur

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