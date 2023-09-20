Railways increases ex gratia relief in train accidents by 10 times

Announcing the additional ex-gratia relief for hospitalization of grievously injured passengers beyond 30 days in case of train accidents, the circular says, 'Rs 3,000 per day to be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier.' In case of grievous injury in an untoward incident, it said, 'Rs 1,500 per day to be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further six months of hospitalisation.' 'Thereafter, Rs 750 per day be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further five months of hospitalisation,' it added.