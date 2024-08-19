Railways issues guidelines to standardise training of staff working in Automatic Block System

New Delhi: In a bid to bring standardisation in training of staff working in the Automatic Block System in various railway zones, the Railway Board has issued new training guidelines for station masters, train managers (known as guards), pointsmen and traffic inspectors.

According to the Board, these guidelines, issued on August 16, will be implemented across all 17 railway zones in the country to bring standardisation in the training regime for automatic signalling.

The railway has two systems of train working- Automatic Block System and Absolute Block System. In the Automatic Block System, trains are operated on the basis of automatically-regulated signal aspects. Meanwhile, in the Absolute Block System, only one train is allowed to operate within two stations.