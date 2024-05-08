Railways laid 7.41 km tracks daily in 10 years, RTI response reveals

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has laid on an average 7.41 km of tracks, which include new line construction as well as doubling, tripling and gauge conversion of existing lines in the past ten years, a response of an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Railways Ministry revealed.

According to data provided by the ministry, it laid a total of 27057.7 kms of railway tracks in ten years from 2014-15 to 2023-24 which covers construction of new lines, doubling as well as tripling of existing lines and conversion from meter gauge to broad gauge.

“When I calculate the data, the daily average km of track-laying work in ten years comes around 7.41 km,” said Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, who had filed the application.