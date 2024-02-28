Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the Railways' land-for-job case.

Misa Bharti, the eldest of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's children, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail applications.