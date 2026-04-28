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Railways to replace LPG with PNG in running rooms

The ministry has asked zonal railways to arrange PNG connections wherever feasible by coordinating with state suppliers at the earliest.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysLPGPNG

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