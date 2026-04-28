<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway">Railway</a> Ministry has directed all zonal railways to replace LPG cylinders with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in running rooms for loco pilots within six months.</p><p>Citing logistical challenges and heavy dependence on West Asia amid the ongoing crisis in the region, the Ministry stated that PNG would ensure reliable and uninterrupted gas supply.</p>.Citizens in Bengaluru turn to roadside trees for firewood amid LPG shortage.<p>"Running rooms operate 24x7 and provide essential meals to running staff for smooth train operations. Hence, reliable <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/png">PNG</a> supply is desirable," the Ministry said in a letter to all zones.</p><p>It has asked zonal railways to arrange PNG connections wherever feasible by coordinating with state suppliers at the earliest.</p><p>Running Rooms service loco pilots for overnight stay during outstation travel.</p>