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Rainfall in June may be the third worst in 126 years

Since 1901, there have been only four years when the June rainfall was less than 100 mm, with the worst being 2009 when the country received just 87.5 mm of rainfall.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsmonsoonheatwaveRainfall

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