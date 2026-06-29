Rainfall in June may be the third worst in 126 years

<p>New Delhi: India is likely to experience its third worst June rainfall in 126 years with the nation recording only 92.1 millimetre of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/imd-says-wait-for-monsoon-may-be-over-in-5-6-days-even-as-delhi-uttar-pradesh-reel-under-heat-4055285">monsoon showers</a> till Monday – a deficit of 42 per cent.</p><p>Since 1901, there have been only four years when the June rainfall was less than 100 mm, with the worst being 2009 when the country received just 87.5 mm of rainfall followed by 1905 when the figure was 92.3 mm. This June can very well be the next one when the month ends tomorrow.</p>.Hilly Meghalaya sounds alarm over potential El Nino impact, gears up with action plans.<p>According to India Meteorological Department’s records, the June rainfall was less than 100 mm in only two other years – 2014 (93 mm) and 1926 (97.4 mm). Three other years with poor June rainfall were 1902 (109 mm), 1912 (106.8 mm) and 1923 (101.7 mm).</p><p>The long period average June rainfall, as per the IMD, is over 165 mm.</p><p>This year, the south west monsoon arrived late and later was stalled for nearly 11 days. It has still not reached a large portion of central, north and western India that includes agriculturally significant states like Uttar Pradesh, a large part of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.</p><p>The states where the monsoon arrived but rainfall remain significantly low include Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.</p><p>Delhi missed its scheduled date with monsoon on June 27 with meteorologists saying that the national capital may get the shower in the first week of July. However, the monsoon revival in the first week of July may not sustain for long, according to a veteran weather forecaster.</p><p>With the fear of a strong El Nino developing, the IMD last month downgraded its long range monsoon forecast to 90 per cent of average rainfall between June and September. Warnings of a potentially insufficient monsoon have raised alarm among farmers and policymakers.</p><p>Despite the poor show in June, meteorologists said it would be premature to press the panic button as one should also take rainfall distribution into account.</p>.Europe is battling record breaking heatwave. What’s making it so severe?.<p>“If you look at the states where the monsoon has reached, the rainfall is good so far. Also, the ground water and reservoir situation is not so bad because of last year’s excess rainfall,” K J Ramesh, former director general of meteorology at IMD, told DH.</p><p>Ramesh said though 2015 was a strong El Nino year, the food grain production was short by just 12 lakh tonnes with the monsoon season ending with nearly 14 per cent deficiency. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole – a temperature see-saw between the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal – countered the ill effects of the El Nino to some extent.</p><p>In 2015–16, India experienced a food grain production shortage of 11.82 million tonnes or around 4.5 per cent compared to the government's target.</p><p>This time, the Union Agriculture Ministry has identified around 315 vulnerable districts that can be affected by weak monsoon. Of these, 111 districts have been categorised as high priority, where irrigation coverage is below 25 per cent, while another 76 districts fall under the medium-priority category with irrigation coverage between 25-50 per cent.</p><p>A majority of these districts are located across 12 states—Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.</p><p>Meanwhile, the national capital may experience a relief from the heatwaves from June 30. “Heatwave conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is second day of such conditions over Delhi. It is unlikely to continue tomorrow due to ongoing thunderstorm activity over Haryana and Delhi,” an IMD official said.</p>