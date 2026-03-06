State Governments must be involved in the appointment of the governor with the formation of panels, recommended by Sarkaria Commission. Punchhi Commission on Centre-State Relations recommended Governor must be appointed after consultation with the State concerned. Who listens ?
Sharp point. The Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions were clear: state governments SHOULD BE CONSULTED in the appointment of Governors. That’s BASIC GRAMMAR of federalism & democracy. By unilaterally appointing a new Governor for Bengal, the Modi government again displays its… https://t.co/FeS1JdXsUJ