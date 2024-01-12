Rajasthan BJP discusses LS polls, Ram mandir visit at crucial meet

The meeting is supposed to be discussing the management and the preparations for winning the 25 Lok Sabha seats from Rajasthan. Arun Singh said the meet would discuss the various ways in which welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be propagated down to the last man standing in the line.

The meet may just touch upon the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha seats but it is unlikely as the names would be first discussed by the core BJP group, say sources.

The meet is likely to focus on the 11 seats namely Jaipur (Rural), Srigangananger, Alwar, Barmer, Nagaur, Banswara, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Karauli-Dholpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jalore seats where the BJP did not perform very well in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

There are also talks of taking 2.5 crore devotees to the Ram mandir in Ayodhya from around the country after the consecration ceremony on January 22, which is also likely to be discussed at the meet. At least 20,000 devotees from each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies are expected to be taken to Ayodhya for mandir darshan.

BJP chief whip Jogeshwar Garg said there are umpteen waves in the country the foremost being the Modi wave and the other ones being the BJP, Ram mandir, Krishna mandir, Kashinath mandir waves, and the party is naturally hopeful that BJP would sweep all the 25 seats in Rajasthan.

BJP minister Jogaram Patel, who is also attending the meet said even though the party has won the recent Assembly elections, BJP takes each and every election, especially the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan as a major challenge and would also work towards winning each vote. BJP leaders say they would try for a hat-trick this time by winning all the 25 seats.

Following today’s meeting, a two-day meeting of state-level BJP officials is to be organised at the BJP headquarters here, which would be presided over by Sunil Bansal, national general secretary. The meet would discuss poll preparations and the roadmap for Ram Mandir darshan for devotees from Rajasthan.