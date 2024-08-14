11-year-old raped repeatedly by neighbour in Jodhpur

Jaipur: A 11-year-old minor girl was repeatedly raped by a neighbour in Jodhpur, which came to light after she was admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred on August 12 as the child’s neighbour, a person of Nepali origin, lured her and raped her repeatedly. The alleged rapist is a labourer and worked along with the child’s parents, who also work as labourers. The culprit has been arrested.

Women Crime Investigative Cell (Mahila Apradh Anusandhan Cell)’s Labhuram Choudhury said the rapist lived in the same colony as the victim. And as he wasn’t going to work for the past two three days, he must have lured the child into his house and raped her repeatedly. The child’s parents were at work at the time. After the girl’s health deteriorated, they took her to AIIMS in Jodhpur, where the doctors suspected rape of the child after examining her. Her condition is critical and as such her statement could not be recorded.

Rajasthan recorded one of the highest rape cases in the country in 2022, according to National Crime Records Bureau. Crime against women, especially rape cases became a major rallying point against Ashok Gehlot led Congress government just before the elections in 2023.

After the present government took over in December 2023, there have been a rise in number of reported rape cases in Rajasthan.

In another gruesome incident of crime against women, a woman in Nagaur district was allegedly thrashed by her drunkard husband, Premaram Meghwal, who tied her to his bike and dragged her around their village.

A video, which went viral recently, although the incident occurred a month ago, shows the woman being tied to a bike and being dragged on as the rider rode his bike nonchalantly around the village.