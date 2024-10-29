Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

12 killed, 30 injured as bus rams into flyover wall in Rajasthan's Sikar

District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said a private bus coming from Salasar to Laxmangarh rammed into a part of the flyover in Laxmangarh while taking a turn.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 14:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 11:42 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us