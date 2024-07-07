17 out of 19 recruitment exam papers leaked in Rajasthan during Congress rule: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday claimed that question papers of 17 out of 19 recruitment exams were leaked in the state during the Congress government's rule, "pushing youths into the depths of despair".

As soon as the BJP formed government in the state, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate paper leak cases that took concrete action in the matter and arrested 108 accused, he said.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Rajpurohit Global Center of Excellence (Rajpurohit Hostel) here, the chief minister said, "During the tenure of the previous government, 17 out of 19 papers were leaked." Targeting the Congress, he alleged that the previous government had "pushed our youth power into the depths of despair".

The morale of hard-working and honest students was broken due to the incidents of paper leak, Sharma claimed.