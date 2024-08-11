18 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As many as 18 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Rajasthan on Sunday.

In a tragic incident, seven youths, hailing from the same village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, drowned after they went swimming in an overflowing river and started making reels, throwing caution to the winds.

The incident occurred in Srinagar village in Bayana when the youths went for a swim in the Banganga river and started making reels.

The river, already overflowing due to continuous rains in the past few days, seemed to have caught the youths unaware and the strong currents may have drowned them.

Of the eight who went for a swim, one was able to save himself while seven who died, three of them were from the same family and were cousins.

Bharatpur Collector said age of seven youths ranged between 14 to 22 and were namely Pavan Jatav, 20, Saurav Jatav, 14, Bhupendra Jatav, 18, Shantanu Jatav, 18, Lucky Jatav, 20, Pavan Singh Jatav, 22 and Gaurav Jatav, 16.

Pavan, Saurav and Gaurav were cousins from the same family. One of them who swam to safety informed the villagers who could only rescue the bodies.

Collector Yadav has cautioned people not to venture near overflowing water bodies for now as sometimes strong currents sweep away even those spectators, who in their eagerness, often go near the banks