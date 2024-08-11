18 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As many as 18 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Rajasthan on Sunday.
In a tragic incident, seven youths, hailing from the same village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, drowned after they went swimming in an overflowing river and started making reels, throwing caution to the winds.
The incident occurred in Srinagar village in Bayana when the youths went for a swim in the Banganga river and started making reels.
The river, already overflowing due to continuous rains in the past few days, seemed to have caught the youths unaware and the strong currents may have drowned them.
Of the eight who went for a swim, one was able to save himself while seven who died, three of them were from the same family and were cousins.
Bharatpur Collector said age of seven youths ranged between 14 to 22 and were namely Pavan Jatav, 20, Saurav Jatav, 14, Bhupendra Jatav, 18, Shantanu Jatav, 18, Lucky Jatav, 20, Pavan Singh Jatav, 22 and Gaurav Jatav, 16.
Pavan, Saurav and Gaurav were cousins from the same family. One of them who swam to safety informed the villagers who could only rescue the bodies.
Collector Yadav has cautioned people not to venture near overflowing water bodies for now as sometimes strong currents sweep away even those spectators, who in their eagerness, often go near the banks
In Jaipur’s Kanota dam, at least five youths are said to have drowned in the overflowing dam.
SP Mukesh Choudhary said at least six youths went swimming in the overflowing dam, one of whom slipped and swept away. Other five also felt the current and got swept away. Only one could come out. NDRF and civil defence teams are searching for the bodies at present.
In Jhunjhunu district’s Mehrana village, three youths drowned when they went for a swim in an overflowing pond.
In Jodhpur’s Osian region, an under construction dam in Bhikmakor village collapsed and one tractor and trolley got swept away in a sudden rush of water. Jodhpur region is also witnessing heavy rains since the past few days.
In Karauli district, two people who were father and son were killed after their house collapsed due to continuous rains. Three other members of the family got trapped in the debris. Another youth was killed after he was drowned in a pond. Karauli has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days and is facing a flood-like situation.
Heavy rains lash Jaipur
The state capital is also witnessing continuous rains from Saturday, with many main thoroughfares of the city like MI Road, Ambabari, Sikar Road, Tonk Road, Narayan Singh Circle becoming water-logged and causing major traffic snarls. At least one feet water collected on Ajmer bypass leading to traffic jams. J K Lon Hospital for children on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg got flooded.
Jaipur district has received 501.7 mm rains this season which is over 50% compared to previous years.
Schools in several districts of Rajasthan have been declared closed. Weather office, Jaipur has sounded an orange alert in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Tonk, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu and Dausa with warning of water logging in low-lying areas.