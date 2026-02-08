<p>Jaipur: A total of 15 people were pulled out of the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-news">Rajasthan's </a>Kota on Saturday night, of which two died, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Eight of the injured are undergoing treatment, while five have been discharged after primary care, they said.</p>.2 dead, several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota.<p>The deceased were identified as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15).</p>.<p>"In total, 15 people were taken out of the debris. While two have died, some of the injured were discharged after treatment. A probe will be ordered to ascertain the facts, and action will follow,” Cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar told reporters.</p>.<p>Divisional Commissioner Anil Agarwal said some new construction work was going on in the neighbourhood, which might have caused the building collapse.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating from the building. According to the officials, some customers and employees were present in the eatery at the time of the collapse.</p>.<p>The rescue operation continued till late at night, the officials said. </p>