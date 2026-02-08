Menu
2 dead, several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:03 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 20:03 IST
