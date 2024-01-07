JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

3 labourers dead, 11 injured as cargo vehicle overturns in Rajasthan

The cargo vehicle carrying a cement mixer and 14 construction labourers overturned after suffering a tyre burst.
Last Updated 07 January 2024, 13:19 IST

Jaipur: Three labourers, including a woman, died while 11 were injured when a pickup truck overturned in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in Rohat police station area in the morning.

Police said Dhannaram (30), Meena aka Veena (33), and Mukesh (20) died when the cargo vehicle carrying a cement mixer and 14 construction labourers overturned after suffering a tyre burst.

They said 10 injured were admitted to Pali district hospital for treatment while one with serious injuries has been referred to Jodhpur.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police said.

(Published 07 January 2024, 13:19 IST)
