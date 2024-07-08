3 of family killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A couple along with their son was killed and 20 people were injured when a Rajasthan Roadways bus rammed into a truck in Shahpura area here early Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Agrawal (40), his wife Tina Agrawal (36) and their son Preetam (16), residents of Delhi, said police.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway when the bus was trying to overtake the truck, police said.