3-year-old raped, murdered and dumped in river in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and dumped in Chambal river here in Rajasthan, with her close relatives, including two minors, suspected to be the culprits, police said on Wednesday.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Sumeet Meharda said the they received information on Tuesday morning that a family had immersed the dead body of a girl in Chambal river in suspicious circumstances the previous night.

Acting on the information, the police arranged to recover the dead body and sent it to postmortem.