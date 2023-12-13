32 Jats in Assembly but not looking for ministerial berths, says Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha head Raja Ram Meel

Jaipur: Despite winning a major chunk of Assembly seats every five years, Jats in Rajasthan are yet to see a chief minister from their community.

Jats, which form about 15 per cent of Rajasthan’s population and has had a winning streak of over 30 candidates in the last few Assembly elections, are still left yearning for a chief minister from their community. Especially after Bhajanlal Sharma, a Brahmin, was anointed to the top post in the desert state yesterday.

Jats insist they form 20 per cent of the population. The community was included in the OBC in 1999 by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government.

However, with the BJP helming Rajasthan now, Jats are not expecting anything and are not even looking out for ministerial berths this time, informed Raja Ram Meel, president of Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha to Deccan Herald. “The top post and ministerial berths all boil down to setting the caste equations right. If we had won 50 or above, we could have staked claim. That was what we thought before the elections. But with only 32 Jats who have won, we don’t qualify for making that claim, more so with BJP in power, which is a different kind of party.”

Just before the elections, the Jat Mahapanchayat had demanded that both Congress and BJP give 40 tickets each to Jat candidates and that if 50 Jats are able to win, then they would demand a chief minister from their community.