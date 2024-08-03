Home
4 killed after SUV overturns on Rajasthan highway

The accident happened on Friday night on the stretch of the National Highway-27 that falls under the Bhanwargarh police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 08:59 IST

Jaipur: Four people were killed and six more injured after their SUV overturned in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened on Friday night on the stretch of the National Highway-27 that falls under the Bhanwargarh police station, they said. The speeding vehicle overturned after ramming into cattle, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chaudhary said.

The deceased have been identified as Phoolchand (50), Haricharan (40), Lakhan (28) and Raju Saharia (50).

Published 03 August 2024, 08:59 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccident

