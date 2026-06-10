Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

6 women develop complications after C-section deliveries at Bikaner hospital; probe ordered

Meanwhile, relatives of the patients expressed concern, alleging that the women's condition deteriorated suddenly after initially appearing stable post-delivery.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 01:46 IST
India NewshealthRajasthanBikaner

Follow us on :

Follow Us