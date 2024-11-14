Home
69.29% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan bypolls

Voting began amid tight security arrangements at 7 am in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh assembly constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 04:25 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 04:25 IST
