8 killed, 24 injured after bus rams into truck and catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

<p>A fatal accident was reported on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan's </a>Dausa on early Wednesday. A passenger bus, operated by Hans Travels of Indore, rammed into a truck and caught <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a>, killing eight people and injuring 24 others.</p>.<p>Visuals from the mishap surfaced online. Major portions of both vehicles were turned to ashes. </p>.<p>Police, fire brigade personnel and local administration teams quickly arrived at the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were rescued and shifted to the Dausa District Hospital for treatment.</p>.8 killed, 26 injured as private bus from Rajasthan crashes into parked truck in Gujarat's Vadodara.<p>Earlier on Wednesday, the death toll was seven, where Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit informed <em>PTI that </em>five victims were charred to death in the blaze, while two others succumbed to severe head injuries. </p><p>It was learned that the bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck on the expressway.</p>