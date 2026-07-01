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8 killed, 24 injured after bus rams into truck and catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

It was learned that the bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck on the expressway.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:25 IST
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Bus rams into truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. PTI photo

Bus rams into truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. PTI photo

Visuals from the site. PTI photo

Visuals from the site. PTI photo

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Published 01 July 2026, 03:13 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccidentExpressway

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