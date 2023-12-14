A look at Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma's net worth and criminal cases

Sharma secured victory in Jaipur’s Sanganer Assembly constituency by defeating Congress’s Pushpendra Bharadwaj by 48,081 votes in his inaugural electoral contest.

Financial profile:

Sharma has declared assets amounting to Rs 1,46,56,666 and liabilities of Rs 35,00,000.

Criminal cases:

Sharma's legal history includes one FIR filed in 2015 under sections 353 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges are related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty (IPC Section 353) and participation in an unlawful assembly with a common objective (IPC Section 149).

Sources of income:

In his affidavit, Bhajanlal Sharma lists his sources of income, including his proprietorship in Shri Krishna Kanhaiya & Company, a salary from the Railway Ministry under the Government of India, rental income, and bank interest. Additionally, his spouse is involved in a wholesale trading business.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 Assembly elections to the state, while the Congress secured 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state.

(Data collated from MyNeta)