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A lot's in a name: Rajasthan govt launches drive to change student names if derogatory

The initiative seeks to address concerns that students with awkward or inappropriate names often face ridicule and loss of self-esteem, particularly as they grow older.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsRajasthanschool studentsNames

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