Aadhaar cards forged with toe prints, school kids' retina scans for Rs 25,000 in Rajasthan; CBI lodges FIR

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR into a major racket of making Aadhaar cards allegedly using forged documents and fingerprints for Rs 25,000 in Rajasthan, officials said, adding that three persons have been booked.

In some cases, fingerprints and retina scans of school kids, even toe prints were used to make the Aadhaar cards, they said.

The matter came to light through a news report after a complaint was filed with police by a programmer in the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Manohar Lal, in Sanchore, they said.