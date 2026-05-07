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ACB arrests ex-Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam'

ACB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) carried out the action at Joshi's residence in San Colony near Jaipur Railway Station early Thursday morning.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanscamJal Jeevan Mission

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