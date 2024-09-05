Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder: Accused granted bail by Rajasthan High Court

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court today granted bail to one of the accused in the cold-blooded killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022.

The High Court granted bail to Mohammed Javed, who was involved in the conspiracy to to kill Kanhaiya Lal. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested him from Udaipur on July 22, 2022. Javed was accused of conducting a recce of the area and said to have passed on the information to the killers Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed.

The case dates back to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made some controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed on a TV news, leading to a furore and clashes between those who rallied for her and those who vehemently opposed her.